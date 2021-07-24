Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $14,356,379.92 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 17,542,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,877,867. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.