PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

