PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

