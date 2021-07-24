Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PACB opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.