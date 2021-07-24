Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

