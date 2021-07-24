Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.20.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

