Oxen Market Capitalization Reaches $40.07 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $40.07 million and approximately $135,408.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,697.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.27 or 0.06324733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00375943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00135127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00605816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00377945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00296342 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,875,156 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

