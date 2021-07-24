Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.