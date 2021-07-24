Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Shares Down 8.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) was down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 10,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIIF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

