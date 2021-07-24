OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 540.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

OSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.20.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

