Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:OCDX) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 27th

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of OCDX opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $3,595,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

