OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0119

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $356,088.02 and approximately $35,501.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

