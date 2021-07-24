Opus Price Reaches $0.0017 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $238,678.63 and $17.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

