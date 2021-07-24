Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,548 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 84.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,455,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.