Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,489 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 394,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,127 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,980,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $217.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

