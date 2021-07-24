Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

