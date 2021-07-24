Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

