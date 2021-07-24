Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 31.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

