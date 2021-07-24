Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

