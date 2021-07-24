Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,559 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

