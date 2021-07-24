Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,358 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

