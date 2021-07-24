Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

SYF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

