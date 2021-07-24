Open Text Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Open Text in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.35 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

