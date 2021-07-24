OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.