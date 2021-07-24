OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

