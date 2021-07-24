OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $72.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75. OneMain has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

