Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 735.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $154.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.