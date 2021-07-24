Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston Sells 31,236 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.35 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

