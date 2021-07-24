Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.