OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 542.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

