Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,366.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $14,366.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,397.57 or 0.99974048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

