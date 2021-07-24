Odyssey Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $892,353.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

