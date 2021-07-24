Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 373,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. Connect Biopharma makes up 2.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,696,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $26.00 on Friday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

