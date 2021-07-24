Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OVLY stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,925 shares of company stock worth $129,112 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

