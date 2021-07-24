Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,078 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

