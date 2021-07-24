Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.