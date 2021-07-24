Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Ingevity worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

