Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.