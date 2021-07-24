Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Gray Television worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gray Television by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 196,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gray Television by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

