Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.