Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $8.66. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

