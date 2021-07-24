Numeraire Price Up 6.5% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $163.72 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $32.77 or 0.00096376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,942 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,183 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

