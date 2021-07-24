Numeraire Hits Market Capitalization of $161.85 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $32.39 or 0.00096190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $161.85 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00867378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,942 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,183 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

