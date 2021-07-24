NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuCana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

