Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,419 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Peoples Financial Services worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFIS opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

