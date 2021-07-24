Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,970 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

