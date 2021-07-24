Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,907 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.