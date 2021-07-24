Northern Trust Corp Purchases 17,529 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.