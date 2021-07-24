Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.