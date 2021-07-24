Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:NBN opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.72.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.