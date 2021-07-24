NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 16,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.